Transcript: Marjorie Taylor Greene Eruption Wrecks Trump Shutdown Scam

In a strange turn of events, Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as a forceful critic of President Trump and the Republican Party’s stance in the government shutdown fight. And Greene just erupted at House Speaker Mike Johnson over all this, excoriating him for not having a real policy in place to protect all those who are set to lose health insurance due to the GOP refusal to extend Obamacare subsidies. This really exposes the scam at the core of the Trump GOP strategy. And we think it also shows serious cracks in the MAGA coalition. But why is this happening right now? What does it say about this political moment? And how can Democrats exploit it? Today, we’re trying to figure all this out with Matthew Sheffield, who used to be on the right himself, but turned against the right and really knows how it operates. He has a newsletter called Flux and a new book explaining how Republicans fight the information wars. Matt, good to see you.

Matthew Sheffield: Hey, Greg. Good to be here. Thanks for having me.

Sargent: So let’s start here. There are a number of reports saying that Republicans are splintering over their shutdown strategy. Some Republicans are urging Mike Johnson to bring everyone back and reconvene the House. Clearly the shutdown is taking its toll on Republicans, particularly those who are vulnerable in the midterms. Matt, what’s your sense of what’s going on inside the GOP right now on this?