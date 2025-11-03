Transcript: Trump’s Eruptions Again Wreck Mike Johnson Shutdown Stance

Sargent: Yeah, the big problem that Democrats face right now, maybe not the only one, but a big one, is this real disparity when it comes to information. We talk about this on the podcast all the time. The thing that starts to correct that is when big events happen that really break through the clutter. The shutdown seems like something that can do that. Do you get the sense that the shutdown is penetrating into those information spaces that you’re talking about, these places that Republicans kind of dominate? Is it reaching some of these voters? And is there an opening to get the Democratic message smuggled into them somehow or not?

Quint: So yeah, I think absolutely there is a growing awareness of the shutdown. And we’re definitely seeing that independents are learning more and more what is happening. And again, they are holding Republicans accountable. And Republicans are recognizing that despite what they might be hearing out of Trump’s mouth and Mike Johnson’s mouth, it is not just the Democrats’ fault as it would like to be labeled. I think that this is absolutely a moment where we’re seeing a lot of Republican and independent voters who are recognizing that this is not just a problem that Dems are foisting upon them. There is something wrong within their own party.

Sargent: Yeah, I think one of the big stories of this moment is what’s going on with independent voters. We’re seeing poll after poll after poll shows two things. One. Independent voters really disapprove of Trump and to independent voters blame Trump and the Republican Party for the shutdown Independence matter in midterm elections and there is clearly big movement among independents underway right now Will it translate into the midterms or not? What what are the what are the things that could get in the way of that?