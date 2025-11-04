Transcript: MAGA Rages over Tucker Carlson’s “Sick” Moment with “Nazi”

MAGA personalities are suddenly raging at a surprising target, Tucker Carlson. They’re angry because Carlson conducted an online interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In essence, what they said is that this interview helped allow Fuentes’s hateful views to get mainstreamed inside the GOP and MAGA coalition. But it occurs to us that all this bellyaching about Carlson and Fuentes might be less than sincere, and that it captures something essential about MAGA. MAGA can’t keep the hateful views at bay because the movement constantly traffics in very similar views, albeit in somewhat more subtle ways. The failure of this kind of gatekeeping on the far right is a story that goes back half a century on the American right, and this episode captures that story perfectly. So we invited on David Austin Walsh to explain all this. He’s the author of Taking America Back: The Conservative Movement and the Far Right, and one of the best out there at decoding all this stuff. David, good to have you on man.

David Austin Walsh: Yeah, thank you for having me.

Sargent: So Nick Fuentes appeared with Tucker Carlson, and that’s become a big story. Fuentes is known for all kinds of hateful rhetoric, including him saying about the Holocaust, “six million cookies. I’m not buying it.” He’s also said Jim Crow benefited its victims. There’s lots and lots and lots of stuff like that out there. David, can you quickly recap what happened in the Tucker interview?