Transcript: Trump Press Sec Awkwardly Undercuts Him after SNAP Tirade

On Tuesday, President Trump angrily threatened to stop doling out food stamp payments until Democrats capitulate in the government shutdown fight. Coming after a judge ordered the administration to continue payments, Trump’s threat unleashed widespread fears that he is now directly defying the courts. Then we saw something unusual. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly clarified that no, Trump is going to obey the law after all. She offered a tortured explanation as to what Trump initially meant that wasn’t persuasive at all. We think this shows that Trump’s team knows they’re in a weak position in the shutdown, legally and politically. They did not want to be perceived as breaking the law to deny food to the hungry. David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, has a good piece arguing that Trump knows he’s lost the politics of this standoff. So we’re talking to him about all this should shape our understanding of what’s coming next. Dave, thanks for coming on.

David Dayen: Thanks for having me on.

Sargent: So let’s start with this threat. Trump raged on Truth Social that, “SNAP benefits will be given only when the radical left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do and not before.” Trump also ranted a bit about “crooked Joe Biden” and made up some bullshit about how there was widespread fraud in the program under him and so forth. Dave, that sure sounded like a direct threat from Trump but that would defy the courts. Can you bring us up to date on all that?