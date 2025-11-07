Transcript: Unwell Trump Bizarrely Blurts Out Secret Plan to Rig 2026

Post: He’s clearly trying to make voting even more restrictive by saying that you should only be able to vote at the polls during one day of the year, which is really kind of anachronistic in our era of online technology, et cetera. So Democrats have pushed for allowing vote by mail, allowing early voting, to allow folks with more flexible schedules to make sure that they make it to the polls.

The states typically decide these laws, and there’s a lot of legal precedent that says that the administration of these elections is up to the states. And I think he’s really crossing some lines by saying this. And I think he’s also kind of revealing himself—that he knows that he’s going to have to cheat to win. And he wants to make sure that, in addition to changing these districts, the voting laws are changed to favor him as well.

Sargent: And he actually came out and said it in another quote right after Election Day this week. He said this of Democrats: “Now, if we do what I’m saying, they’ll most likely never obtain power.”