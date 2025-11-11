Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Tirade over Shutdown Should Wake Up Dems

Sargent: And that’s just, that’s just a basic fact about the power dynamics here. There’s a little tick in the way Democrats are talking about this that I also want to bring up. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who’s one of the eight who caved, said on TV that Republicans and Trump said they’ll work with us on the ACA subsidies. So now if we reopen the government, we’ll see if they really mean it. The basic tone is, okay, now we’re really calling their bluff. They’re cornered. But this seems to fundamentally misunderstand the moment. Either Dems use their leverage and power or they don’t. And when they don’t, Trump looks strong and they look weak. When the president is engaged in rampant lawlessness like this, there is no bluff calling. That’s a point you’ve been making. Can you talk about that?

Beutler: It sounds a little bit contradictory, but there’s strong ways to cave and then there’s weak ways to cave. And what we’ve seen is Democrats say essentially, we tried to fight Donald Trump and it didn’t work, so we give up. That was Angus King’s line, essentially.

But if they had reached the same decision, but from a different posture, it might not have appeared to everyone like surrender, right? If Jeanne Shaheen or Angus King, or ideally just Chuck Schumer, went to the mics and said, you know, we have tried everything we can to make Republicans give you back your health care. They refuse to do so. The only way you’re going to get your health care back is to elect Democrats.