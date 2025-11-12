Transcript: Trump Wrecks His Case for Tariffs as SCOTUS Rant Backfires

President Trump is now claiming he’ll pay $2,000 to every American out of the money collected in revenues from his tariffs, a plan widely panned by experts as a joke. This comes even as signs mount that the Supreme Court might strike the tariffs down. Now Trump has made all this worse by issuing two new public statements about the tariffs. In one, he claimed his tariffs have pulled in $2 trillion in revenues. In the other, that number suddenly ballooned to three trillion. We think Trump badly damaged his case with this absurdity because it underscores yet again just how reckless and blundering his handling of the tariffs has been all throughout. However, all this turns out in coming weeks, we’re looking at a pretty serious fiasco ahead and here to help us work through this mess is Alex Jacquez of the Groundwork Collaborative, a trade advisor under Joe Biden. Alex, thanks for coming on.

Alex Jacquez: Thanks for having me, Greg.

Sargent: So just to set the table here, Trump claims he wants to send $2,000 to every American out of the tariff revenues. But experts are saying it’s really fanciful. There’s no way you could possibly have that amount of money in the revenues. Can you quickly bring us up to speed on that and also on what the Supreme Court is about to decide?