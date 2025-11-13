Transcript: Trump Press Sec Epstein Spin Implodes as Damning Info Hits

Hemmer: That’s entirely possible. Yes. I mean, he is holding together, not particularly well at the moment, but holding together this MAGA contingent. And what we’re seeing play out in this so-called civil war is already we’re seeing people try to vie for leadership of the MAGA movement and of the right in a post-Trump era. And so they’re like, what will that look like? That fight is happening now. And the Epstein issue is such a potent one, because while Donald Trump is willing to play both sides and lie and sort of like wishwash whatever he feels he’s getting out of line with a particular part of the MAGA base. He’s willing to do that on a lot of issues, but on Epstein, he’s never been willing to do this. This has been the one place where his self-interest has gotten in the way of that kind of political instinct towards fluidity. And that’s why this is the breaking point for so many people.

Sargent: Yeah, and we’re sort of in this weird moment where MAGA—and this whole universe on the right—has what appear to be unifying moments, like the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, for instance. I think someone like Stephen Miller and some of the other MAGA leaders looked at that and said, boom, here’s our moment—the whole movement is going to come together now behind persecution of the left.

And so they rolled out their whole plan to start arresting leftists—or whatever the hell they thought they were going to do—which hasn’t happened, by the way. I don’t know if you noticed that, but it hasn’t. And so that didn’t hold, though. That unity was extremely short-lived, and we are right back to a position where they can’t hold it together.