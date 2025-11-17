The Beast in Me Epitomizes “Trough TV”

But others imagined this silver age as a time of decline. “With an increase in expectations and a glut of new programming,” Hank Stuever wrote in The Washington Post in 2015, “we’ve become accustomed to shows that are, at their best, pretty good instead of brilliant.” I think, in retrospect, that Stuever’s take is prophetic rather than descriptive. Looking back, many of the shows we might associate with this silver age—Homeland (the first season), The Americans, The Leftovers, The Knick, late Mad Men, late Breaking Bad, Halt and Catch Fire, Louie, Girls—have held up as magnificently rewatchable achievements. Stuever was right to observe the beginning of a decline as more and more shows slapped prestige aesthetics on cookie-cutter clones. But he couldn’t have known how much worse it was going to get. Even in 2015, he couldn’t have seen how bad streaming would make things.

I’m doing all this reminiscing from the point of view of a period that Sam Adams has pretty aptly called, “Trough TV.” It is, in some ways, a nightmare hallucination of Stuever’s concerns about the silver age. Even the best shows are copies of copies, the risk-taking Wild West executives of the golden age have been replaced by private-equity goons playing Moneyball with existing I.P., and they just keep making more and worse Game of Throneses. It’s an era of zombies, so it only seems right that the shows our streamers are currently most interested in zombifying are not even shows of that vaunted golden age, but rather, the silver one. Vince Gilligan has a new show on Apple, so does Jon Hamm. Lena Dunham has one on Netflix, so does Keri Russell. And now, Homeland creator Howard Gordon has reunited with Claire Danes as well as The Americans’ Matthew Rhys to bring us The Beast in Me, a silver age supergroup nostalgia tour, now playing on Netflix. There’s not a lot of new material here, and even the hits don’t quite sound the same.

There’s a scene in the second episode of The Beast in Me where we watch Matthew Rhys stand at a kitchen island and consume an entire roast chicken. We’re in medium close-up, and we can hear every crunch and slurp as he sucks every ounce of meat—and seemingly cartilage—off the bone in a bizarre manner Rhys either invented for this performance or has adapted from some obscure Welsh technique. It’s eerily reminiscent of the scene in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King where Denethor houses a chicken and Pippin sings him a sad song, and just as unsettling. It’s a good encapsulation of The Beast in Me’s whole deal. The show is not particularly original, its beats will feel so familiar you’re initially suspicious of them, and its metaphors will clank down upon your head. This man, you see, is a predator. He feasts upon the succulent roast carcasses of his enemies. And he does so with a dead-eyed stare. The chicken scene is thuddingly unsubtle about this. But it’s also, to be perfectly honest, a bit of a treat. Rhys is an absolutely magnetic actor, as menacing as he is charming. And he is, bless his heart, eating this chicken in as interesting a way as it is possible for him to do within the constraints of the scene and its script. Is that enough?