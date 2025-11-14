Transcript: Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Epstein Bomb as Trump Spirals

Sargent: Final question, just to wrap this up. This is going to become an issue in the midterms. I would expect a lot of these vulnerable House Republicans, they’re going to have to vote for release of the files. Otherwise, they are screwed in my view. But we’ll see what they actually do. But presuming that Democrats take back the House, you’re currently favored. It’s not a sure thing by any means, but favored. If that is to happen, if Democrats take back the House, you then see another level of subpoenaing going on from House Democrats on this matter, wouldn’t you? What would that look like?

Ansari: Absolutely. Then we would have full authority and control over the subpoenas, because we know every single Democrat will vote to subpoena anyone who we believe may have been involved with this. So you can absolutely expect that the moment we take back the House of Representatives—and Robert Garcia becomes the chairman of the Oversight Committee—we will hold the people who were involved in perpetrating and enabling these crimes, and this cover-up, which is a crime in and of itself.

The cover-up is a massive, massive crime that is taking place before our eyes, and we will hold the administration accountable. We’ll bring Pam Bondi forward. We’ll bring Kash Patel forward. And we will bring, again, everyone who has been implicated forward and get to the bottom of this—to finally, after decades, have accountability for the victims.

Sargent: Clearly this thing’s not over. Congressman Ansari, thank you so much for taking the time to talk to us today. It was really, really illuminating.

Ansari: Thank you so much.