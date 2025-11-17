Transcript: Trump Fury at Epstein Mess Explodes as Allies Openly Panic

Cohen: Well, you know, think one thing I think I’m surprised by is how big a story this Epstein files issue really is. Because I have to say, I’ve always been—because I was skeptical there was really much here. I’ve never bought into a lot of the conspiracy theories around Epstein. But I think what we’ve seen over the past couple of months is a recognition that this is a big story for a lot of people on the right.

And not just on the right, but in general, across the political spectrum. But it’s a story that motivates a lot of Republican voters and was a big motivation for them. And, you know, what you’re seeing, I think, with this story—the way that it has continued to metastasize over the past couple of months—is that people care about this and that this is something that Trump doesn’t have a, a good response on. And I think it’s hurting him politically in a way that I don’t—I frankly didn’t—really expect.

And I think it’s… look, you could say all the bad things in the economy about Trump, all things are going to hurt Trump, and that’s the major thing that’s going to hurt Trump. The economy is the biggest factor; that’s what’s going to hurt him the most. But this Epstein story is kind of—this is a nagging story that continues to chip away at his support, especially, I’d say, among, you know, these sort of committed MAGA voters.

I mean, look, there’s probably 30% of MAGA voters who will vote for Trump no matter what, support Trump no matter what. But I think there are some softer Trump voters out there who are upset about this. And I think, will they still vote for Trump? Probably. But will they vote for Republicans in 2026? I don’t know.

That’s why I said before, I’m kind of getting to the point now where I think a lot of these Republican senators and House members may conclude they don’t want to be on the wrong side of their own voters on this issue. That could be wrong; I suspect that’s what’s happening. And when you see somebody—Kennedy—come out and say that, that makes me think this is a real thing.

Sargent: Well, I’ll tell you what, the size of the defections or deflections as Donald Trump put it in one of his deranged tweets is going to be a very big tell. Folks, if you enjoyed this conversation, make sure to check out Michael Cohen’s Substack, Truth and Consequences. Michael, always good to talk to you, man. Thanks for coming on.

Cohen: Greg, always a pleasure. Thanks for having me.