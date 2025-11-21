Transcript: Trump’s Tirade Calling for “Death” to Dems Backfires Badly

Houlahan: Presumably. And that’s why elections matter and that’s why balanced government and majorities matter. And that’s why it’s important that the executive branch and the legislative and judiciary branch are co-equal parts of the government. And unfortunately, that’s why we’re in this really weird place where that’s not happening right now, where our speaker is not leading in that way—has, in my opinion, abdicated our authority to ask those kinds of hard questions. And so, yes, in a world where the Democrats end up in the majority in less than a year, I would assume that those would be the kinds of conversations that we would hopefully have in public where we wouldn’t have to have a conversation through social media, but rather would be able to do it in a more dignified way. This is another thing that I’d like to see restored is the civility and decency of the body itself.

Sargent: Just to stay on that theme a little bit longer to wrap this up, the head of Southern Command was overseeing the bombings in the Caribbean Sea and he resigned without warning, without explanation—no public explanation either from him or from the Pentagon. We had Representative Adam Smith on this show and he told us that he tried to get Republicans to bring him in to testify and the Pentagon said he couldn’t come in and Republicans didn’t push for that. It’s extraordinary to me. Doesn’t Congress have to hear from that JAG lawyer from this head of Southern Command, Alvin Holsey? Shouldn’t Congress hear from these people?

Houlahan: Yes. Unfortunately, that’s not where we are. We have, as I mentioned from the top, from the president down to who is purportedly the Speaker of the House but is not behaving as such, to the committee chairs and the subcommittee chairs—they have the ability to ask for those folks to come and, in many cases, the ability to demand that they come. But if they don’t, then we don’t get to talk to them. And so sometimes you’ll see what’s called shadow hearings or spotlight hearings, where we’ll try to have those conversations on the side with the minority trying to lead that. In this particular environment, the military in particular—understandably, because they’ve taken this oath to the Constitution, not to a president, not to a party—feel uncomfortable, understandably, if they’re in a situation where they’re with just one side of the aisle. And so they won’t come unless it’s bipartisan. And so we are boxed out from having those conversations in times like this, where the House, the Senate, and the White House are held by one party.