Transcript: Trump in Fury as GOPers Quietly Defy His Plot to Rig 2026

Raskin: In terms of gerrymandering and redistricting, yeah, I think that’s right. And, you know, they just do not have clean hands in this conversation. We’ve been trying to reform this rotten system. They’re the ones that have guaranteed we’ve not been able to change it. And so now we have to accept the terms that have been written. Does that mean that I would do whatever Republicans do? No. I mean, I would not start disenfranchising likely Republican voters the way that they disenfranchise likely Democratic voters. I just would never do that. People have a right to vote. They are constantly trying to throw people off the rolls. They’re constantly trying to make it more difficult for people to vote. They’re constantly trying to intimidate people at the polls. We would never do that.

But when it comes to the design of the electoral districts, if they are going to try to tilt the playing field to benefit themselves and they control a lot more state legislatures than we do, we have not just a political and a strategic but, I think, an ethical and a moral imperative to fight back the best that we can. And I understand that decision-making under repressive and authoritarian regimes and governments is difficult. And it is difficult to make these decisions, but I am absolutely convinced we’re doing the right thing to fight back however we can, even though we would never start disenfranchising voters and throwing people off the rolls, which is what they are doing right now when you go out to a lot of these states.

Sargent: Well, as you say, democracy itself is on the line. Congressman Raskin, thank you so much for coming on with us today.