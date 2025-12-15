Transcript: Trump Tirades on Econ Go Awry as GOP Panics: “Disaster!”

And Trump’s policies of making healthcare and food and electricity... all those cuts, making those things less affordable... were all done in order to deliver a trillion dollars in tax cuts to the people who own capital. And 88 percent of all capital income goes to the top 10 percent. And 52 percent of all capital income goes to the top 1 percent. So he has made life less affordable in order to make the rich even richer.

Sargent: And Rob, I would just throw in here that that makes it a big double whammy for them politically because not only are people getting clobbered by the price hikes that are Trump’s fault, people also hate tax cuts for the rich. They understand taxation as well. They understand the Republican Party’s devotion to transferring wealth upward. So how do you see this playing out? Just to sum this up quickly, how do you see it playing out into the midterms? Do you think the crisis continues all the way through and does it cause a Republican loss?

Shapiro: I think that the crisis will get worse in 2026. I think inflation is going to accelerate a bit, and I think unemployment is headed up. You know, the economy is weakening badly, and there is nothing they can do to turn that around between now and next November—in the next 11 months. You know, you can’t turn around an economy that fast. I think prices will rise at three and a half percent or so. I think that growth will slow. I think the unemployment rate will increase to 4.6, 4.7, 4.8 percent. And people’s feelings about the economy and their own economic position will worsen. I think that, you know, Trump... you know, he’s getting 31 percent support or 32 or 33 percent support on the economy, on overall approval. He is down to the Republican base. After all, he won 50 percent of the vote, and he’s lost between 15 and 20 percentage points.