Transcript: Mike Johnson Unnerved as ACA Revolt Worsens: “Bullshit!”

In a big blow to House Speaker Mike Johnson, four House Republicans just joined with Democrats to force a vote next year on an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies. Those Republicans who are vulnerable in the midterms are hoping this helps save their seats next year. But will it? The problem for Republicans is that what’s happening now is almost certain not to save the subsidies, which will leave them on the wrong side of the health care issue when they can least afford it. New polls today underscore the depth of the party’s hole on healthcare and the economy. And Mike Johnson’s reaction to all this was unintentionally revealing as well. We’re talking about all of it with Grace Segers, who writes really well about Congress and policy as a staff writer for The New Republic. Grace, good to have you on.

Grace Segers: Thanks so much for having me.

Sargent: So let’s start here. Four Republicans just joined this discharge petition to force a vote in 2026 on a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies that were expanded under Joe Biden and are expiring. Grace, this expiration is going to hit millions of people, and yet it’s highly likely that even if this House bill passes, it won’t get into law. Can you explain all this?