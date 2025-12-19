Transcript: Trump Press Sec Goes Full Cult as Brutal New Fox Poll Hits

Sargent: Just to close this out on your point about the kind of confluence between his physical and political decline, we sort of opened this up by saying that a lot of the obsequiousness directed at Trump is partly to soothe him because he’s tanking so badly politically. But I really wonder whether it’s also because he’s tanking physically. You mentioned that there’s this need for his sycophants that they recognize a need to really prop him up.

And I just, I’ve got to think that, you know, they’re around him all the time inside the White House, at least between 12 and 5 or whatever. Right. And so they’re seeing this physical decline up close, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they’re seeing his unhappiness about that physical decline. And I do wonder whether the sycophancy is about kind of lifting his spirits about that as well. Is that overreading the situation or do you think that’s plausible?

Donegan: I don’t think so. I think these are some quite psychologically transparent people, right? These are not people with conundrums of inner lives. They’re pretty transparent in their motives. I will also say, I think this is one moment where there might be a distinction between the White House and the MAGA movement, right? Because one reason that Trump’s physical decline and his, like, evident physical weakness and frailty is so politically potent is not just the very recent example of Joe Biden and this sort of sense by a lot of the pundit class that they got it wrong that time and they have to sort of be on their toes this time.

I think it’s also that Trump’s command over the Republican Party is beginning to fracture, right? He is no longer a uniformly commanding presence. You have a number of Republicans choosing to break with him over Epstein. You have a number of once very loyal Republicans choosing not to run for reelection or even leaving office like Marjorie Taylor Greene, sort of seeing the writing on the wall that Trump is not forever and that if they want to position themselves for further ascent in politics after he exits the stage, they should probably start doing so now because it’s not gonna be that long, right?