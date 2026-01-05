Transcript: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wrecks Trump in Harsh Maduro Tirade

There’s hostile sentiments being expressed by the Venezuelan government at the moment. What we should look for, though, is whether—even as they continue to make noises, because this is unpopular to say the least with Maduro supporters in Venezuela—Trump may have actually done one of the few things that could give ordinary Venezuelans more sympathy for Maduro by making him into a kidnap victim and by violating international law, violating American law to snatch the guy out of the country. Look for, though, the loosening of those restrictions, American oil companies going back in there.

And then, of course, that sets up this vicious cycle where those same oil companies and/or their executives can start contributing to Trump’s campaign ventures, to his misbegotten vanity projects in government, like the ballroom, like the Kennedy Center. Let’s not forget he’s also raising money as part of this scheme, putting his name on the Kennedy Center. That’ll be the initial level of thaw. You know, the Venezuelan government could continue to make noises about rejecting Trump while allowing the oil companies to come in under this Trump-administration bullying. That’s what I expect, the cutting edge of it.

Sargent: Yes, I think that’s very reasonable to assume it’s going to be really, really ugly. I want to stress something else for a second. It’s good that Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out Trump for breaking his anti-war promises, but it’s just not true that Trump and MAGA are anti-war or anti-interventionist or anything like that. That whole thought is based on a confused reading of Trump and MAGA’s hatred of multilateralism and international law and institutions. Right here, we see Trump saying almost explicitly that they’re basically using the military abroad to pillage and plunder. I think this just breaks MAGA. You have people like Tucker Carlson who are criticizing Trump adventurism, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer criticizing this latest action. But broadly speaking, what we’re seeing now just wrecks whatever lingering sense there was that MAGA actually stands for anything, right?