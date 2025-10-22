Trump’s Vile New $230 Million Shakedown of DOJ Just Got Even Worse

“I will say that we should consider this a civic emergency from the standpoint of the Judiciary Committee,” Raskin told me. “Are we going to have presidents from here on in just shaking down the Department of Justice or other parts of the U.S. government for money to put in their pockets?”

There’s also the Blanche angle. As Marcy Wheeler points out, Blanche is involved in DOJ decisions—from prosecuting Trump’s enemies to signing off on potentially illegal deportations—that could make him legally vulnerable later. If Trump really wants DOJ to hand over these “damages,” could Blanche really say no, given that he may be dependent on Trump for a pardon later?

“It goes without saying that anybody in the Trump administration who violates the law is now expecting a pardon from Donald Trump,” Raskin told me, though he didn’t directly address Blanche. “If you want the protection of the president, you need to comply with his every wish.”