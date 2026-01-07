Trancript: Senator’s Harsh Takedown of Trump Hits Home: “Bone Spurs!”

Litman: Yes, exactly. I mean, there have been so many calls for Democrats to actually put up a fight and be fighters. And I think Senator Kelly is very much displaying that. And, in part, I think what people want is these very clear and forceful statements about why the Trump administration is acting illegally and why what they are doing is so dangerous and problematic. And I think that’s very much what Senator Kelly is doing here.

Sargent: I agree one hundred percent. So Hegseth also sent a formal letter of censure to Kelly. He attacked Kelly for making ‘a sustained pattern of public statements, calling various military operations illegal.’ At another point in the letter, Hegseth says Kelly has accused him and others of war crimes. But, but Leah, is, is this punishable behavior? Isn’t this just speech? Can you walk us through the guts of the legal issues here?

Litman: I mean, there are no guts, right? It is very basically, right, just telling someone you are violating the law because of the things you have said and the views you are expressing. As I kind of joked about earlier, only it’s not really a joke, you know, they are saying it is literally illegal to encourage people to follow the law, right? That is expressing a different view about what the law is or isn’t, what it does or doesn’t say, than the Trump administration’s view, which is basically they can do anything they want and that makes it legal. Senator Kelly is saying, No, that’s not how it works.