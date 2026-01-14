Transcript: Trump Tirades on Shooting Darken as ICE Polls Turn Brutal

MGG: We shouldn’t even be here—that’s sort of how I’m looking at it. Like, in a different universe, there would be a unified federal and state investigation into what happened. And so as soon as we saw last week that the FBI was no longer going to cooperate with the local Minnesota and Minneapolis law enforcement, it was a huge red flag that something was coming. They were going to try to cover this up. They were going to try to block any accountability that there may have been built into the system—which for ICE is still very questionable. They weren’t going to let it happen.

And I think now that we see even within DOJ, there are people who are not wanting to be pushed into being weaponized for the other half of this, right? To look into Renee Good’s wife, Becca, immediately after Renee Good’s murder or killing. I don’t think it’ll ever be charged as a murder, but people are using both words.

The message was very clear that the Trump administration did not want her to become a figure people would rally around. And I think what we are also seeing now from the Department of Justice is they’re sort of raising suspicions—like taking bad tweets about her being a domestic terrorist and now trying to actually pursue that within the Justice Department—[which] is really scary.