Trump and ICE Want You to Think Renee Nicole Good Deserved It

Jonathan Ross’s video of him killing Good was publicized two days after the shooting, in what seemed like a hapless attempt to exonerate him, as if his actions could be justified as self-defense. Other videos with other angles of the shooting show that Good’s wheels were pointed away from him, and Ross’s video likewise provides no clear evidence he was in danger—unless the danger was two queer women, one in her car, mocking and watching him. But that’s probably the point: The video is being shared not as proof, but as reinforcement of this administration’s view of who is “other,” and therefore an acceptable target. The video also offers those who support the ICE officer something to see themselves in, to cheer on.

Well before they began promoting the video, the Trump administration and his defenders were using the same misogynistic lines to justify the government taking Good’s life. Their argument is not complicated: This woman was dangerous, and her life was worthless. When asked on Sunday whether “deadly force” was justified, Trump told reporters, “The woman and her friend were highly disrespectful of law enforcement.” Trump again dismissed Renee’s wife as a “friend” in the same press gaggle. Trump complained about screaming he heard in one video—it’s not clear if he thought it was Renee screaming, or what video he saw—claiming he heard “an agitator, a very high-level agitator, so professional, she wouldn’t stop screaming.” The president said the woman he thought he heard was “so loud, and so crazy, and just not normal.” He could just say dyke.

The White House press secretary has also adopted this line of attack, deeming Good “a leftist insurrectionist.” Vance added victim blaming, saying at a White House briefing that ICE killing Good was “absolutely a tragedy of her own making,” while also calling Good “a victim of left-wing ideology.” The rhetorical dance is familiar: When it’s convenient, a bad woman can be dismissed as a formerly good woman seduced into badness. And it’s often convenient to void such woman of any convictions they held. (This does not apply if their apparent motives align with the regime; as historian Thomas Zimmer noted, the same week ICE killed Good, the administration was lionizing the January 6 “martyr” Ashli Babbit.) Such messages were channeled efficiently by the shooter’s other defenders. On Fox, one host seemed to handwave Good’s death by referring to her having had “pronouns in her bio,” apparently a capital offense since January 20, 2025. A GoFundMe for the officer was promoted by its creator as, “The stupid cunts wanna make a go fund me for the stupod [sic] bitch that got what she deserved i made one for the ice officer that did his job lets get this man some money.” As of publication, the fundraiser is still online.