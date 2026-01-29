Transcript: Trump Erupts at GOPers over Noem as Support for Her Slips

Sargent: Two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, have now called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This angered Donald Trump greatly. He lashed out at them as “losers” and “terrible senators.” But in truth, Noem’s tenure suddenly does look very shaky. A new review of the killing of Alex Pretti undercuts Noem’s initial account. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has declined to express confidence in Noem. And Stephen Miller even undercut her. It’s very clear this whole thing has gotten away from Trump and his advisers and has taken on a momentum that is now highly unpredictable. We think this is just the beginning of GOP panic. So we’re talking to New Republic contributor Virginia Heffernan, who’s been documenting the backlash against ICE among ordinary people about where this is all going. Virginia, nice to have you on.

Virginia Heffernan: I’m so glad to be here, Greg. I’m a fan of the show.

Sargent: Thank you very much. Well, Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski both called for Noem to step down this week. Others, like Susan Collins, are calling on her to pause the surging of enforcement in Minnesota and Maine. A number of other Republicans are calling for a real investigation into the murder of Alex Pretti, and some are admitting that the video is damning.