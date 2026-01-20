After Renee Good’s Murder, Wine-Mom Gangs Are Now the New Antifa

These are excellent tips for many white women. But Welch and Sullivan—and fellow lefty podcasters Amy Poehler, Nicolle Wallace, and Glennon Doyle—don’t look tired or have gray hair. That’s why their clique of white women is uniquely threatening. Matthew Bernstein is right: They’re the dreaded wine moms, the sardonic Yellow Tail consumers who can blend in with Christian nationalists in segregated MAGA spaces. Mere rumors of their presence can destabilize white families, communities, institutions. If antifascist protesters now wear MAGA caps and dress like far-right frogs to confuse ICE, the wine moms who costume themselves as trad wives may have pioneered this form of undercover sabotage.

It’s no wonder MAGA Megyn Kelly is set off by fellow white women like Poehler; her book-club manner conceals liberal commitments, making her a traitor to the master-race ladies’ auxiliary club. And surely Tucker Carlson had wine moms in his sights in 2022 when he said, “The archetype of the person that I don’t like is a 38-year-old female white lawyer,” adding: “I hate you.”

So wine moms have the right enemies. But they can also give Vichy vibes. Wine moms can present to Black women as the 2021 Women’s March did: a bunch of rich white knitters, brunchers, and pick-me girls. But like Zohran Mamdani keeping a poker face beside Donald Trump in the Oval Office, wine moms are practiced in staying Sphinxlike as MeToo bosses and trad sisters preach right-wing madness. Only later do they turn tactical and become “the skunk at the garden party,” as Welch now describes herself.