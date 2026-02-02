Transcript: Trump ICE Rants Get Truly Weird as Crushing Fox Poll Hits

And, you know, I am a pop-culture aficionado and I have just been so, like, entertained by folks who are like, Click here to learn why I didn’t date this person. Then you click on it and it’s like, Call your senator, abolish ICE . And that’s gone viral. And that really speaks to the moment we’re in.





It is so different from the first Trump administration, partly because many of the organizations are on the ground helping day-to-day people and are being targeted by the administration. And so it’s created a whole new world of champions for immigrants in their communities. And it’s been really amazing to see. And so all he has is to talk about the posters.







Sargent: This time there’s more energy. around immigration than we’ve seen among the sort of broad center left in a long time. Usually the right is the place where all the energy is on immigration. And this is something new, I think, as well. There’s gotta be, though, a real effort to convert that into votes for Democrats, don’t you think?





Parada: I really believe that all the mobilizing that’s happening to call your member of Congress will turn into energy to turn people out to vote. Democrats need to have a message that keeps the support there, that sustains it, that supports where people are at. But what is happening on the ground is just so appalling to people that it doesn’t feel like it’s just about immigration—it feels like it’s more about sustaining our democracy.

It’s really like... “I can’t believe this is our country” is pretty much what I hear across the board. It’s not like, “You know, how do I feel about immigrants?” And so I think that they have used immigration as a means to, you know, hack away at the Constitution and our democracy. And people are seeing it and are just completely motivated by it and horrified that this is our country.

We are exceeding where we were at family separation. When family separation was happening, it was wall-to-wall coverage. Cindy McCain was on TV saying that it’s outrageous and they needed to stop what they were doing. And so the—I think the volume and the intensity of the opposition is so much larger now than it was under family separation.