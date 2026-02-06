Super Bowl Guac Is Super Destructive. Some People Want to Fix That.

The local guides are afraid of what the loss of monarchs will mean for them and their families. But they’re also afraid to speak out. The U.S. market turned avocados into “green gold,” attracting organized crime, corruption, and violence to the region. Forest defenders have been abducted and beaten. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has repeatedly suspended avocado imports because of threats and violence against its inspectors.

Yet avocados are only growing more popular in the United States. This is already a record-breaking year, with around 290 million pounds of avocados imported in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. It’s estimated that the amount of land used for avocados in the region will grow 70 percent by 2050. Since so much agricultural land has already been converted to avocado plantations, that could put even more forests at risk.

But there’s hope that avocados’ path of destruction can be stopped. Last year, the government of Michoacán worked with a committee of environmental and agricultural experts to launch a certification program aimed at preventing producers who destroy forests from accessing lucrative U.S. markets. The Guardián Forestal program certifies packinghouses that only source from orchards that don’t have any land deforested since 2018 or affected by forest fire since 2012.