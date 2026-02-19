Transcript: Trump Erupts in Panic over 2026 as Polls Take Brutal Turn

Several days ago, Donald Trump erupted in a wild tirade over voter ID and voter fraud, urging Republicans to make that central in the midterms. I thought at first that this was a one-off, but by my count—in the last 24 hours as of now—Trump has promoted at least half a dozen tweets about Democrats, about voter fraud, and about the GOP SAVE Act, which is all about voter suppression. Clearly, Trump is very worried about the midterms. And for good reason: A bunch of new polling is out that paints a dire picture for Trump and the GOP. So it’s a good time to take stock of what’s really going on with Trump’s approval and with midterm polling right now. We’re doing this with Lakshya Jain, head of political data at The Argument website. Lakshya, nice to have you on.

Lakshya Jain: Thanks for having me, Greg.

Sargent: So we’re seeing a lot of new polling out now that looks pretty rough for Trump and Republicans. A new Reuters poll finds Trump’s approval at 38 percent, with 60 percent disapproving. That’s 22 points underwater. The New York Times polling averages have Trump at 40 percent to 56 percent—so 38 percent might be a bit low, but it’s plausible.