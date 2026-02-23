Transcript: Trump’s Rage at SCOTUS Backfires as GOPers Turn on Him

Sargent: So, the Supreme Court invalidated all of the tariffs that Trump instituted using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. That knocks out a bunch of the tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada—all the global reciprocal tariffs and a number of others. Matt, can you explain exactly what the court ruled?

Seligman : Sure. This was a decisive ruling against the president here. So, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act—or IEEPA—grants the president the authority to, as relevant here, “regulate importation” if he declares an emergency and the action he takes is designed to deal with an, quote, “extraordinary and unusual threat.”





And what the court held here is that “regulate importation” doesn’t include the power to impose tariffs. And so, all of the tariffs that were instituted relying on IEEPA are now wiped out.





Sargent : Yeah. So just to clarify: Under the IEEPA statute, the statute doesn’t mention the word “tariffs,” yet Trump magically saw in those two other words—”regulate” and “importation”—a quasi-unlimited power to impose tariffs on any country, anywhere, at any time, for any reason.





Seligman : Yeah, that’s right. And if you view it that way—which is the right way to view it, and I think it’s the way the court viewed it—that’s an extraordinary delegation of power. And there’s no good reason to think that Congress did that.





The reason why we know that is Congress has given the authority to the president to institute tariffs in other statutes. Now, when it did so, it used the word “tariff,” and that’s conspicuously absent in IEEPA. It also imposed all sorts of limitations on the sorts of investigations that the United States Trade Representative has to do first, the sorts of findings that are required, all sorts of procedural requirements, how long the tariffs can be, how big they can be.





And the president just—as he often does, like a steamroller—just blew past all of those legal niceties and then just did what he wanted to do. And as a result of that, the court stepped in and said, No, this is not a statute that authorizes you to do this.





Sargent: So as of this recording, Trump is in the process of trying to revive the tariffs using other authorities. What do we know about what he’s trying to do right now?

Seligman: He is, it seems, completely committed to trying to have these tariffs survive going forward. And there are other statutes that the president can rely on to impose tariffs. What we can anticipate now is that he’s going to go back to the drawing board and do what, arguably, he should have done in the first place—which is to try to rely on these other statutes.