Transcript: Trump Seethes at Bad Polls as Even Fox Admits He’s Tanking

There are different wordings of this question and slightly different timing, and it seems like this really is something that is of concern to Americans. On the deeper level, another point I raise in the piece is that Americans disagree about a lot regarding the Constitution, but there’s one, kind of, idea that’s pretty consistent in it, and that is that we understand power to be broken up and distributed across different entities. We don’t expect one person, or even one branch, to have all the power.

This is where the Trump project has been really distinct from what’s come before; they’ve really tried to consolidate their power, kind of, under MAGA across the presidency, Congress, even the court—institutional boundaries across federal and state. That is really unique in our history. Typically, it might be that some have wanted to do that, but they’ve never succeeded. And that also, kind of, goes back to this idea of denying legitimate opposition. I think that Americans—you know, even if they’re not coming into this with a lot of specific, detailed knowledge of the text of the Constitution—Americans, sort of, know this in our bones: that the power is supposed to be shared among a lot of different people, and that disagreeing and opposing is part of our tradition.

Sargent: Just to boil this all down really simply: I think people intuitively get that he’s acting like a “mad king,” and they react very badly to that.

