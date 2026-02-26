This State’s Senators Are Changing the Democratic Party

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Georgia voters shocked the nation by electing two Democratic U.S. senators during the 2020 election cycle. As senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have become two of the more high-profile members of the party. Warnock recently visited Minnesota in solidarity with protesters angry about the Trump administration’s mass deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Ossoff blasted the “Epstein class” in a speech earlier this month, slamming the bipartisan elite with a memorable phrase that went viral and is now being used by other politicians and pundits. In the latest edition of Right Now, Tia Mitchell, the Washington bureau chief for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, explains Ossoff’s and Warnock’s successes, the complicated politics of Georgia, and the pair’s future prospects.