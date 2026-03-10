Tom Steyer Says He Can Be a Good Billionaire

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

There is growing skepticism of billionaires, particularly among Democrats. But Tom Steyer, a billionaire running for governor of California, says he should not be lumped in with people like Elon Musk. Steyer argues that his spending tens of millions on liberal causes such as climate change illustrates his commitment to helping average Americans. If elected, Steyer says that he will fight President Trump aggressively, as outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom has. But the best way for Democrats to show a contrast with the right, Steyer says, is for the party to govern effectively in California and other places they control. So Steyer is focused on an agenda of making health care, housing, and other essentials more affordable in California.