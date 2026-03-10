Tom Steyer Says He Can Be a Good Billionaire | The New Republic
Tom Steyer Says He Can Be a Good Billionaire

California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer understands the growing opposition to billionaires like himself, but argues that his record shows that he cares about Americans who aren’t wealthy.

There is growing skepticism of billionaires, particularly among Democrats. But Tom Steyer, a billionaire running for governor of California, says he should not be lumped in with people like Elon Musk. Steyer argues that his spending tens of millions on liberal causes such as climate change illustrates his commitment to helping average Americans. If elected, Steyer says that he will fight President Trump aggressively, as outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom has. But the best way for Democrats to show a contrast with the right, Steyer says, is for the party to govern effectively in California and other places they control. So Steyer is focused on an agenda of making health care, housing, and other essentials more affordable in California.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

