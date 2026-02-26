What’s Behind Noam Chomsky’s Obituary-Marring Epstein Friendship?

Especially bothersome to followers of Chomsky, the lifelong critic of elites, is an email in which he sympathizes with Epstein, as if the child rapist were not a plunderer of the underclass—the mostly working-class girls upon whom Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell preyed—but a martyr in the crosshairs of lying bitches and hysterical feminists.

That was 2019. Julie K. Brown in the Miami Herald had recently tracked down more than 60 women who said they were abused by Epstein. Bemoaning “the horrible way you’ve been treated by the press and the public,” Chomsky, in the email, advised Epstein to “ignore it.” He continued: “That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

To extenuate these revelations, Valeria Chomsky, Noam’s wife and late-life caregiver, published a letter citing “Noam’s overly trust[ing] nature” and “severe poor judgment” in letting Epstein “ensnare” him. This explanation is unlikely to put the matter to rest. At a moment when a deposed prince and a former ambassador have both been arrested following revelations in the Epstein files, Chomsky’s tête-à-têtes with Epstein seem worse than naïve. They’re obituary-marring. Chomsky may still be an intellectual giant, but his moral giantism is no longer a done deal. And Chomsky, incapacitated at 97 after a massive 2023 stroke, has little time left for his crew to buff out the stain on his legacy before his epitaph is written.