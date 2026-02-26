Transcript: Trump Racist Tirade at Dems Bursts MAGA Post-Speech Bubble

He’s not moving away from the right-wing nationalists, the Trumpism, that whole set of ideologies. And that’s the problem that they’ve got right now.

Rosenberg: They had a decision to make going into this speech: whether they course corrected and actually did things that would be good for the American people, because the things they’re doing are harming us. Or whether they were going to choose the route of just bullshitting their way through, cheating in the elections, asking the Russians to come in and do whatever they’re going to do. And they chose the second path. And that’s the decision they’ve made for now.

I don’t think, as you heard, the Republican candidates and those that want to win elections in 2026 who are down-ballot are going to be happy with that decision. I think they would have preferred the course correction and to actually have done things that they can run on that are going to help make people’s lives better. And Trump didn’t give them that last night. So I think we’re in this place where we have to anticipate that his desperation grows, his willingness to do extraordinary and dangerous things — like invading Iran with no real plan — because he knows that unless something fundamentally changes, we’re going to win the election, he’s going to get subpoenaed up the wazoo, and as Mike Johnson said, fundamentally his presidency is over. And they’re just going to do whatever they possibly can to prevent that from happening.

Sargent: Well, Simon Rosenberg, I tend to agree that Democrats look like they’re in a strong position, but as you also pointed out, Trump has been in worse shape before and he’s surrounded by people who have won elections before. Always great to talk to you, man. I guess this is going to get really interesting this year.