Trump’s Epic Loss on Tariffs Is Even Worse for Him than You Think

Meanwhile, the deportations have unleashed extraordinary suffering among countless undocumented Americans and their families (though Miller might view this as a positive) while inadvertently driving many Americans to show more solidarity with immigrants than in the past. Achieving Miller’s desired scale of ethnic reengineering has unleashed searing, violent social tensions and diverted massive law enforcement resources into removals and away from serious crimes. It’s sinking tens of billions in taxpayers dollars into the creation of a hypermilitarized domestic secret police force and supercharged immigrant carceral state. Only the most fanatical anti-immigrant ideologues will view these as reasonable national priorities.

Indeed, the tariffs and deportations are also among the most important causes of Trump’s deep unpopularity. Large majorities disapprove of the tariffs, of ICE enforcement, and even of the deportation of longtime residents with jobs and no criminal records. The result: Trump’s approval is deeply underwater on the economy and on immigration. Which has created an unusual situation: The economy and immigration are traditional GOP strengths, but Trump has managed the distinction of being a Republican president who is profoundly unpopular on both.

After Trump’s 2024 win, many commentators discerned in the results a deep, durable national shift toward Trumpist populist nationalism. But as it turns out, two of that ideology’s most critical elements are driving his biggest policy fiascos and his cratering standing with the public alike—in short, they constitute perhaps the most important reasons that his entire presidency is sinking deeper and deeper into utter, monumental failure.