Transcript: Trump Epstein Scandal Takes Brutal Turn as MAGA Tailspins

Vance can’t really—he doesn’t have the charisma to keep it all together. Some of these MAGA figures are going to be staking their own claims and saying, “Okay, I’m going to say that I was one of the first to warn you about Trump way back when and Epstein,” and this will be ways for them to build their followings in the post-Trump era. I think it falls apart potentially at that point. Where do you see it going?

Cox: I agree, and the only bad news is pretty bad news, which is that it is likely to get worse before it gets better. There are going to be desperate grabs for power. There are going to be attempts at violent repression. I’m sure you saw the news today about an attempt to perhaps declare an emergency over voting.

But overall, we can look on the far horizon and it’s good news, because that stuff is extremely unpopular. It will only hasten the peeling away of people and the growth of the movement on the left. And what I want to say to people is: The way to get through the tough stuff is to do the activism that you can now; to band together as you can now. I think Minnesota proved that it can be resisted and you can grow community in the face of it.