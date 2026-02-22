The Paranoid Style of Jeffrey Epstein Has Come for Us All

UCLA neuroscientist Mark Tramo kept in touch with Epstein about his research on music and the brain—a focus that loses neutrality when we learn that Epstein was intrigued by how music might decrease the amount of pain felt by infants during medical procedures; Tramo once passed on the tidbit that “newborns will suck on a pacifier more vigorously” when they hear a woman’s voice. Tramo also forwarded student résumés to Epstein, and when Epstein asked if any of them were “cute,” Tramo responded, “We’ll see! (you’re terrible!).”

And these are just the academics. Just some of them. As Naomi Oreskes observed in Scientific American six years ago, Epstein “focused his largesse on research on the genetic basis of human behavior,” clearly looking to buttress his passion for self-centered eugenics. I’d argue he also had a clear obsession with bad behavior and inflicting pain. In one cryptic exchange with Harvard evolutionary biologist Martin Nowak, Epstein prompted, “Our spy was captured after completing her mission.” Nowak responded: “Did you torture her.”

The back-and-forth with Nowak illustrates the most important continuity in the Epstein academic society: He may have started relationships based on what looked like a mere intellectual pursuit, but many of his interlocutors revealed themselves to be leering perverts and sexist reactionaries too. Noam Chomsky (another frequent pen pal of Epstein’s) wasn’t emailing Epstein about colorless green ideas sleeping furiously. He commiserated about the media’s unfair treatment of the pedophile, bemoaning “the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”