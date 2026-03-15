Trump Has Brought American Paramilitary Violence Home

Chowdhury had reached out to city leaders in Chicago not long after the start of Operation Metro Surge so she could get a handle on what was to come—and to prepare for the worst-case scenarios. Her foresight proved tragically accurate. As she was relaying to me how dire the situation was, a convoy of agents led by Greg Bovino, then the commander at large of the Border Patrol, was arriving at Roosevelt High School to detain a special-education paraprofessional. The arrest couldn’t have been more poorly timed: School was being dismissed, and in the chaos, rounds of tear gas were fired into a crowd of students. “We have to go,” I heard a muffled voice mutter in the background. “All right, well, there’s ICE agents at the high school in my ward, so I gotta run,” Chowdhry said before hanging up.

To many in the United States and around the world, the sight of militarized, federal police forces operating with immunity on U.S. streets seemed inconceivable. Of course, heavily armed, virtually unaccountable forces are not new to American policy; they’re only new to American soil.

Lost in the rush to metabolize the Trump administration’s unprecedented domestic conduct was any real reckoning with what we were witnessing. Since the end of World War II, paramilitary violence—the use of armed, military-style operations conducted by forces who operate outside the formal armed services and are therefore unaccountable to them—has been a crucial component of U.S. foreign policy. But such operations have also been obscured by both definition and distance, with U.S.-backed militias, intelligence units, special operations proxies, and death squads typically operating thousands of miles from America’s borders. No more. Now, the Trump administration has brought the paramilitary violence home.