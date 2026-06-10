Don’t Blame Old People For American Decline

The fact that our officials have been getting steadily older since 1990 merely reflects a bigger problem, Moyn argues—“the elder power behind the thrones.” The numbers are indeed striking. Ninety percent of House seats are decided by primaries in which seniors vote at six times the rate of those under 34. In 1968, only 15 percent of votes were cast by voters 65 and older; in 2024, the median age of the American voter was 65. (In New Mexico, it was 71.) Special elections and primaries are dominated by voters who have “aged more than their fair share,” Moyn writes, who typically favor lower taxes and oppose development projects that might threaten real estate values. The enthusiasm and discipline they demonstrate at the polls are no autumnal flowering of democracy, but a wintry “parody” and “subversion” of it that has “modeled civic participation” at the cost of “closing off the collective future even as their own deaths inexorably approach.”

Such passages invite one to imagine a white-haired mob gathered in fury outside Moyn’s Yale Law School office, re-creating the “Eldsters” riot that opens Make Room! Make Room!, Harry Harrison’s 1966 dystopian science-fiction novel of generational warfare, resource scarcity, and climate change (better known to most people by its 1973 film adaptation, Soylent Green). Moyn proposes a staggered program of political disenfranchisement and mandatory retirement similar to the policies that inspired Harrison’s Eldsters to mobilize. At its center is a kind of democratic death panel, empowered to restore electoral balance through weighting ballots by birth year. This is not a new idea, and 37-year-old Brandeis professor Douglas Stewart floated an extreme version of it in a 1970 New Republic article advocating ending eligibility to vote at age 70. Echoing Fazy, Stewart argued this was justified by the inclination of the old toward “greed, cowardice, resentment over the cheats of life … and the consequent desire to punish somebody for it.” Moyn regretfully concedes that cutting voters off at 70 is probably too “radioactive” in the United States—a country that tends to “romanticize” one-person, one-vote—and instead floats a compromise in which ballots decline in value as voters age. The average age of officeholders, meanwhile, could be pushed downward with age limits, term limits, and mandatory capacity testing. If the DMV can do it, why not Congress?

It’s a fair question, as are Moyn’s exasperated rhetorical questions about why we still have a Senate—the “most glaring holdover of elder councils as the first human form of rule”—at a time when many other democracies have moved away from the bicameral model, either rendering their upper chamber largely toothless, as in Britain, or doing away with it altogether, as in Sweden, New Zealand, and Denmark. But age is hardly the main problem with the U.S. Senate. Would the body be less worthy of destruction were it dominated by replicas of 44-year-old Katie Britt, and purged of the 84-year-old Bernie Sanders? The urgent problem with the Senate as an institution is not the age of its members but the absurd structural overrepresentation of rural states at the expense of states where most Americans actually live.