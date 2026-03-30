Ben Lerner’s Transcription Is a Labyrinth of Allusions

This is as much a moral commitment as a formal one. Lerner’s works are both loved and criticized for their cerebral nature, but at their heart is the belief that our stories—that we ourselves—exist in and through one another. In Leaving the Atocha Station, the main character is self-absorbed and self-deluding; among his delusions is his belief that he can hold himself apart from others. Despite his near-constant lies, feints, and evasions, his two quasi-girlfriends understand him much better than he does himself. 10:04 ends with the narrator imagining himself “in the second person plural” and offering to the reader a reworking of a line from an early version of Walt Whitman’s “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry”: “I know it’s hard to understand / I am with you, and I know how it is.” Lerner, who is also a poet, writes extensively about Whitman in his book-length essay The Hatred of Poetry, and Whitman’s desire to create an “I” capacious enough to hold every American within it.

Lerner is too perceptive a writer, and too aware of his own position as a highly educated white male American, not to acknowledge the potential problems of speaking for and as others. In his novels, there are usually reminders that we aren’t hearing other characters’ stories entirely in their own voices, but rather filtered through the consciousness and memory—sometimes even the language—of the Lerner-like writer-protagonist. The Topeka School in particular offers persistent evidence of the violence that can result from boundaries carelessly or willfully blurred. The Hatred of Poetry explores the limits as well as the possibilities of attempting to marry the individual and the collective in poetry.

Even so, Lerner’s previous novels suggest, paying attention to our porousness is valuable: It attunes us to the depth of our personal relationships, as well as to the reality of an interconnected, globalized world. It also makes new worlds possible. This attitude is given the most concrete form, in 10:04, by the narrator’s feelings about the Park Slope Food Co-op, “the oldest and largest active food cooperative in the country.” Like many of its members, the narrator enjoys complaining about the co-op. Such complaints are a way of demonstrating that you aren’t “foolish enough to believe that belonging to the co-op made you meaningfully less of a node in a capitalist network, that you understood the co-op’s population was largely made up of gentrifiers of one sort or another, and so on.” Even so, the narrator tells us, he doesn’t see the co-op as “morally trivial.” It makes labor “shared and visible,” it doesn’t “carry products that [are] the issue of openly evil conglomerates.” It helps run a soup kitchen and donates money to rebuild a destroyed homeless shelter nearby. Collectivity is imperfect, but in the face of untrammeled capitalism, environmental collapse, and rising authoritarianism, it’s our best hope.