The Implications of Iran Mining the Strait of Hormuz Are Many—and Ugly

Once mines are in the water, they’re very difficult to find, even with modern gear. The process of finding them is slow and painstaking, leaving the ships and aircraft conducting the search as sitting ducks in the middle of a hot war. It also requires multiple sweeps of the same area to ensure that all mines have been neutralized.

Currently, U.S. Mine Countermeasures (MCM) assets in the Gulf are likely a squadron of aging MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopters (due to be retired in 2027), and three Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) with the new MCM module. Both the LCS (less than affectionately called the “Little Crappy Ship”) and its MCM module have experienced extreme cost overruns and teething troubles. (e.g. failures and cancellations of key components, redesigns of the system due to weight increases, immature autonomous underwater systems, etc.) The LCS replaced the four dedicated, wooden-hulled Avenger-Class minesweepers in September 2025, which was seen as a questionable move even before this year’s air campaign.

Mine-hunting and minesweeping involve sailing at low speeds in predictable patterns, often while teams of sailors are in small boats operating underwater drones or supporting divers. This places the ship and its crew in a very vulnerable position in the strait, which is only 21 miles across at its narrowest. Thus, clearing the strait while a “hot war” is still going on would be exceptionally dangerous, and I expect the Navy would be reluctant to do so. Iran has numerous ways to cover the strait, including anti-ship missiles, armed speed boats, suicide speed boats, and artillery. If a ship tried to run from an attack by any of these, it would potentially risk running into a mine as well.



The Trump administration has talked about resuming tanker escort missions through the strait, as the U.S. did in 1987 and 1988. However, given the situation described above, experts are skeptical that any transport companies would step forward. Insurers are unwilling to provide coverage to anyone sailing in the Gulf, meaning that companies would be 100 percent liable for whatever happens to those ships, their crews, the environment, the cargo, etc. Even with naval escorts, there’s no guarantee a ship won’t be attacked or run into a mine. No legitimate company is willing to run that risk.