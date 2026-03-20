Transcript: Trump Has No Idea How To End the War Against Iran

Duss: God, yeah—for starters, let’s just say that. We need to declassify the information they had during the Gaza war. We need to know what they knew and when they knew it, because we already have reporting indicating that they understood what Israel was doing—they understood that international law and international humanitarian law were being violated, and they understood that U.S. law governing the provision of U.S. military support was therefore being violated. And listen: if they believe their actions in support of the Gaza war were defensible, they should have no problem standing by their decisions, letting all of this be made public, and letting the American people and the world see what they knew and what was guiding their decision-making. And I think the same is true for the Trump administration. We need to know what information they had that led to these decisions—not just in Iran but in Venezuela.

Because again, this is a problem that goes back to the Iraq war. Barack Obama was elected largely on the basis of opposition to the Iraq war and opposition to the global war on terror. But once in office, he decided that we are not going to seek real accountability for the previous administration and the officials who broke laws regarding torture, kidnapping, and a whole range of important international norms and laws that the United States itself had very painstakingly helped create in the wake of two devastating world wars. And I think if we’re going to rebuild any credibility—either domestically or on the global stage—we need to show that we are holding our own government officials accountable. This is not just for America’s credibility around the world; I think it is part of repairing our own politics, because the problem with our politics—whether on foreign policy or any other issue—is, as I said, elite impunity: the fact that the wealthy, the powerful, the influential get to operate according to a different set of rules from the rest of us. And that is part of what has led to the legitimacy crisis I think we’re in the midst of.

Bacon: You used the term “genocide” earlier to describe what happened in Gaza. I mention this because we’re now in the early rounds of the presidential primary. Gavin Newsom has written a book and is going around talking about it, and so is Josh Shapiro. Newsom used the term “apartheid” to describe what’s happening in Israel—and I think he backtracked, but not really.