This Georgian Might Become America’s First Black Woman Governor

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Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms overwhelmingly won the gubernatorial Democratic primary in Georgia on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff. If she wins in November, Bottoms will be the first Black woman ever elected governor of a state. In the latest episode of Right Now, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell says that Bottoms’s Democratic support was stronger than anticipated, perhaps because of an endorsement from Joe Biden right before the primary. Senator Jon Ossoff, another Democrat, was unopposed in his primary and is well positioned for the general. Both the Republican primaries for governor and U.S. senator are headed to runoffs on June 16. But it’s not all good news for Democrats. Mitchell emphasized that Bottoms is untested statewide and Republicans often do well in general elections in Georgia. Mitchell also discussed Georgia Republicans’ plans to further gerrymander the state, but for the 2028 elections, not this year. And she explained why Democratic-backed candidates struggled in state Supreme Court races in Georgia.