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This Georgian Might Become America’s First Black Woman Governor

Journalist Tia Mitchell says that Keisha Lance Bottoms was surprisingly strong in the Democratic primary for governor, but she still may not win in November.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms overwhelmingly won the gubernatorial Democratic primary in Georgia on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff. If she wins in November, Bottoms will be the first Black woman ever elected governor of a state. In the latest episode of Right Now, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell says that Bottoms’s Democratic support was stronger than anticipated, perhaps because of an endorsement from Joe Biden right before the primary. Senator Jon Ossoff, another Democrat, was unopposed in his primary and is well positioned for the general. Both the Republican primaries for governor and U.S. senator are headed to runoffs on June 16. But it’s not all good news for Democrats. Mitchell emphasized that Bottoms is untested statewide and Republicans often do well in general elections in Georgia. Mitchell also discussed Georgia Republicans’ plans to further gerrymander the state, but for the 2028 elections, not this year. And she explained why Democratic-backed candidates struggled in state Supreme Court races in Georgia.

This episode is part of Right Now’s ongoing coverage of the midterm elections. Other recent episodes have covered the gubernatorial race in California, the U.S. Senate race in Texas, and the U.S. Senate contest in Maine.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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