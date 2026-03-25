Transcript: Trump Tirades on Iran Grow Sadistic as Crushing Polls Hit

And I think the Democratic Party has the same data—or better—that you and I have here in the public, Greg, and they’re probably perceiving the weakness of the administration on the war. In particular, we have to think back to 2006 as well. The Bush administration spent the better part of a year and a half selling the war, manufacturing a crisis that they needed to respond to. And there’s none of that for a surprise war where the administration changes its justification every single day—and, to go back to the beginning of the podcast, just has really gross public appearances about use of force against civilians, or just the prosecuting of the war and the cost to the American people in general.

Sargent: So another point you’ve made that I think is really important is that we shouldn’t be analyzing support for the war solely through the prism of is MAGA for it or is MAGA splitting—as if the molten core of MAGA is what’s important here. I think, and I think you have said this as well, that we should be looking at Trump’s 2024 coalition and how it’s doing and what it’s thinking about the war. And there you actually see some real divisions.

We got some data from Quinnipiac recently that I want to run by you, Elliott. The Quinnipiac poll found that only 40 percent of voters support the war on Iran versus 53 percent who oppose it. I asked Quinnipiac for a demographic breakdown and they found that among voters aged 18 to 34, only 21 percent support the war—and among non-white voters without a college degree, a proxy for the non-white working class, also only 21 percent support the war. Huge majorities of both of those demographics oppose the war.