Transcript: How Democrats Can Defeat Trump’s Identity Politics

Gest: No, it’s not purely a sense of economic loss. To be sure, many people do feel that they, their families, and people like them have lost a source of wealth or financial stability that they once had years before. The question we use in our public opinion polling to understand this is: how wealthy are people like you today? We give them a 10-point scale, and then we ask: how wealthy were people like you 25 years ago? We simply subtract the difference between where they are today and where they were 25 years ago to determine whether they feel a sense of deprivation—a sense of loss from the past.

But we do precisely the same thing when it comes to social standing and political power. For political power, we ask: how powerful do you think you are today, and how powerful were people like you 25 years ago? The reason we ask about “people like you,” by the way, is that some people were children 25 years ago—they weren’t around. So we want to make sure we capture everybody. But ultimately it is a sense of collective loss of power or wealth.

For social standing, it’s a little more interesting, because we give people a diagram that looks like a bullseye—like a dartboard, with concentric circles. We tell people that this is a model of society: the people on the outer rings are peripheral, they matter less in their societies, and the people in the center are the core, the center of their societies. Where would you place yourself today, and where would you place people like you 25 years ago? We asked this first in the United States and the U.K., as I mentioned—but in the study you read, we look at 19 European countries beyond the U.S. and Britain. So we’re studying this more broadly.