Transcript: Trump Erupts in Panic over Midterms as Harsh Fox Poll Hits

Sargent: Yeah, and it doesn’t seem likely, I’ve got to say, that Trump’s going to drop all the unpopular things and suddenly focus on costs—he’s just not particularly interested in costs, as we saw from that video. Just to finish this out, one thing that I’m heartened by—and I’m curious to hear your take on it—is that you really do have a lot of strong Democratic candidates running.

And this is exactly the kind of environment where even if the national Democratic Party’s image is in bad shape, which it absolutely is, voters are going to give a hearing to some of these Democratic candidates. And these are strong candidates—they’re talking a lot about costs and they seem to know how to win elections. It looks like it right now. Is that your feeling as well?

O’Donnell: Yeah, I think there are a lot of really, really strong candidates out there who are talking about things in the right way. I think what we saw in our data over and over again, especially since the beginning of the Trump term, is how badly Democrats and independents who lean Democratic just wanted their representatives to fight against Trump. And that’s what we heard over and over again—it beat out everything. They just thought that the Democratic Party was looking weaker and more and more feckless. And they wanted somebody to stop all the things that were happening.