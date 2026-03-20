Trump War Takes Darker Turn as Leaked Plans Unnerve Experts: “Madness”

Everything we’re learning now strongly suggests that Donald Trump’s war is about to get worse. First, officials leaked word to The Washington Post that the Pentagon and the White House are likely to demand $200 billion more from Congress. Trump sort of confirmed this in remarks to reporters while adding some unsettling threats of unspecified additional military action. Second, sources told Reuters that Trump is considering the deployment of thousands of troops. The prospect of an escalation is alarming various experts and even some Republicans. We interviewed Congressman Adam Smith, an expert himself as the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. He illuminatingly explains why Trump’s war is going very badly and why, paradoxically, the pressure he feels to “end this madness” will likely cause him to escalate. Smith also flatly declares that no Democrats should agree to fund another dime for Trump’s war, and vows that if Democrats win the majority, his handling of it will face vigorous investigations. Listen to this episode here.