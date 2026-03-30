Hey, Washington Post! You’re Wrong: Congestion Pricing Is Great.

We have seen what the car-dominated world brings us: long commutes and numerous traffic fatalities; extreme vulnerability to price shocks like the one resulting from Trump’s senseless war on Iran; pollution that exacerbates childhood asthma and other conditions; an unending climate crisis that caused Los Angeles to begin last year with deadly fire and end it with flooding that filled people’s homes with mud. We know that alternatives are out there. It’s time to move on.

In New York City, we’ve seen what congestion pricing can accomplish. According to MTA data released at the end of 2025, just under a year into the policy, congestion pricing has reduced traffic in the tolled zone by 11 percent and exceeded its goal in revenue raised for the public transit system (raising more than half a million after expenses). The anticipated downsides haven’t materialized either. It’s not hurting businesses; in fact, by some measures, it’s helping. In the tolled zone, foot traffic has not only increased, but has increased more than in the rest of Manhattan. By other measures—storefront vacancies declining faster in the tolled zone, increased sales tax receipts—business is booming.

The argument that it hurts the poor—which the Washington Post recently recycled—was always a canard, since in New York City, even in the outer boroughs, less than a third of low-income residents have cars, and only 2 percent use a car to commute into Manhattan for work. It can’t even be said to hurt the working or middle class, since New York City car owners are significantly richer than New Yorkers without cars. True, car ownership is less rarefied in other cities. But given the volatility of gas prices and car insurance, relieving people of the need to drive by using revenue to improve public transit is an urgent matter of economic justice.