Transcript: What the Democratic Moderation Debate Gets Wrong

All of this matters more than just tweaking messaging and policy positions. You actually have to have a long-term, genuine belief in these sets of issues that gives you credibility over time—because you actually care about them. I think that is more crucial than your exact position. Voters can see through that type of bullshit.

Bacon: So we’re about to have a bunch of people run for president, and I think there’s going to be one camp that says: so-and-so in 1997 voted for this, or they said this immoderate thing, or they said the Green New Deal was good—they cannot win. There’s going to be a big focus on ideological moderation as a litmus test. That’s one side.

On the other, I don’t think we can find a completely fresh face with no one having heard of them—it would be good to have some qualifications, having served in some kind of government. So what will you be looking for in terms of candidates in this next cycle?

Jake Grumbach: You can’t always predict it in advance. In 2020, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were both running, and it was not clear early on that Bernie Sanders would do better in the primary. You actually have to see where energy goes.

The Democratic Party is still a party of young people, despite some discussion of a youth realignment toward the GOP among young men—which has been dramatically overstated. Young people are very much against the Republican Party right now.

Bacon: Let me stop you for a second, because I think what you’re saying is we should evaluate how candidates are going to perform based on how they’re actually performing. But I think the problem is that in some ways these articles are hinting that if the Democratic base likes someone too much, we should be skeptical of them—the implication being that the base is out of touch with regular people. So if a candidate is too enthusiastically supported by the base, that becomes a red flag for the moderation group.

Grumbach: I think that’s right. But we saw how this worked with the Gaza protester kids who were protesting as of late 2023. Huge amount of energy. And I’ll say again, essentially all social movements that have blocked authoritarian takeovers and coups involve some sort of student protest movement.

Liberals joining in with conservatives and crushing that protest movement was a huge unforced error. That is youth energy that can be channeled, and that is crucial. The Democratic Party has won when it’s carried energy with the youth, going back to Obama 2008—I was in college and I remember that hype. So one signal I take is: what is the authentic youth energy getting behind? That’s one signal here. But I think you’re right that the moderation crew wants to say go where the median voter is.

Bacon: Yeah. If a person polled high with young people, I think they would almost automatically be flagged—we should oppose that person. That’s what happened with Zohran on some level, right?

Grumbach: That’s exactly it. So Zohran is also such a great example of cutting through this left-right dimension. Zohran is a more left candidate, but there are other moderates that are doing well too. My point is not that you should move left on every issue, but rather that Zohran is somebody who is incredibly compelling and effective and cut through that—and is now seen as someone who brought energy from key constituencies in New York City: immigrant groups and young people. He also now has a reputation for competence as well, and he uses new media in a very skilled way to cut through narratives and build authenticity.

All of that can happen among moderates too. So my point is exactly that: I’m going to be open to a bunch of different kinds of candidates. Of course I have my policy agenda that I hope gets implemented, but I’m going to see where the energy goes and follow that authentic energy. And it’s not going to come down to exactly which combination of policy issues poll best.

Bacon: Someone might say there’s a genocide happening—and it’s possible that person is not inspiring in other ways and creates no energy. And it’s possible someone who ducks the genocide question might still in other ways be a more appealing candidate to people. So the litmus test on policy, and energy, are somewhat separate things?

Grumbach: I think that’s right. Policy does matter—you can’t have a wholly bad policy agenda. The fact that Zohran Mamdani has this populist affordability platform that was very popular is not totally unrelated. Economic populism and running against the establishment and the status quo really matters. But it’s not a perfect predictor. There are all types of candidates that generate energy, and it’s tough to predict—especially in this volatile era of social media and virality. Issues are also changing a lot. There’s new polling on candidates’ policy responses to AI, and highly populist jobs programs and blocking AI implementation and data centers are now incredibly popular—to an extent that even surprised me.

These things change in real time. And it’s a “if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready” type of logic—see where this goes and be open to it. I would say this, though: the centrist moderation argument is essentially just pick somebody who’s conservative on culture-war issues. But if that were true, then Biden and Harris’s position on Israel-Gaza would have been a huge winner—that’s the centrist move, appearing bipartisan by building a coalition with the Republican Party.

Instead, that reduced youth energy was a huge liability. We know this. The DNC spiked an internal autopsy that made that clear. And on other issues, going the other way matters. The point is it’s not just “moderate, that’s it.” And I think: why is that argument so popular when the statistics are so not there for the idea that moderation always helps?

Bacon: It seems intuitive, right? If you move to the right, you’ll win more people on the right. That seems intuitive. It just doesn’t happen to be true.

Grumbach: Yeah. And a lot of times mass opinion is outside of the elite consensus. Trump did that with respect to immigration, where there was this Bush and Democratic Party consensus on low-wage immigration—he broke out of that. There are other things around war and foreign policy, and especially now AI. If you break out of the constraints that both parties are [operating under], you can gain. The Democratic Party taking something more like the Republican position might help on some issues. The point is this is issue by issue—you can’t just think about polling as a snapshot.

The other thing about this polling stuff that’s hilarious is how much poll wording really matters. This is such a crucial point. For example, if you change the wording around the trade-offs of policies—the moderate crew likes to say Democrats shouldn’t run on Medicare for All, because if you just poll on “Medicare for All” or “universal healthcare” it’s very popular. But when you say it’ll cost trillions—

Bacon: —it’ll abolish private insurance, because nobody wants to abolish anything—I think that’s what’s really driving those numbers.

Grumbach: Exactly. When you give those more negative details, particularly out of context, it becomes less popular. But we see that sometimes polling firms strategically don’t do that on culture-war issues. Have you seen many polling questions on trans sports that say: do you want to ban trans people from participating in NCAA sports? Very big yes. But then if you say that involves looking at a child’s genitals, suddenly it’s incredibly unpopular.

So the point is that groups will try to sell you this set of issue polls and you need to take them with a massive grain of salt. It’s really hard in this day and age—I’m an academic, so it’s part of my job. The point is it doesn’t sell the big pundit bucks or consultant contracts to say it’s very uncertain. We actually don’t know who will be the candidate that captures energy on AI as an issue. I could not predict some of the ways these primary elections are going and how energy in the parties is moving. We need to actually—this is a time for experimentation and seeing how energy builds.

Bacon: I like what you’re saying, which is essentially: we don’t need to, in January 2027, pre-decide who the best candidates are. We can just wait—by December it’ll be clear who has energy and who doesn’t, and we can talk about that then. There’s no need to pre-assign. I think that’s helpful, because I know a lot of average voters I talk to are very nervous: am I allowed to support this person? And “let’s just find out” is a better answer than “they have these positions” or “they’re a white man” or whatever.

I covered the 2007–08 cycle and it was clear Obama drove energy. If you had told me in 2004 that we’d elect a Black man named Barack anything—of course I would have said no. But there we are. And in some ways, if you’d told me Minnesota would be the place where all the energy to oppose ICE comes from, I would have said: why Minnesota? Isn’t Minnesota just nice, boring people? But something happened there.

Grumbach: Maybe they cleanse themselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka—but I totally agree with that. Barack Hussein Obama—the idea that there wouldn’t be a massive race issue, and potentially a connection to Islam at the time. And it takes this moment in the primaries where there’s a critical mass, and of course the Ted Kennedy endorsement was huge. But the point here—there’s some great research on this—people try to strategically discriminate: I would love to have a woman president, but I know the median voter won’t go for it. What that logic does is just empower the less strategic, more discriminatory voters even more.

But the thing that I think, sadly, in the Democratic Party—because it’s so hard in the U.S. constitutional system to change national policy, plus right-wing authoritarianism—the Democratic Party base has become pundits themselves, obsessed with electability. And political systems really struggle when large numbers of people are strategic actors rather than authentically voting their conscience.

When everyone votes their conscience, we can actually take stock of the legitimate desires of society and try to aggregate them and produce representative outcomes. So I would encourage everybody: don’t try to do the second-order strategy. Instead, just see what candidates you like, try to convince others to vote for the candidates you like on the basis of their vision, platform, and likability—not on the basis of how you think other people will react to them. That is part of why there’s so much writing and anxiety about electoral strategy rather than the issues and policies themselves. We know much more about how trans rights play to the soccer mom demographic than we know about actual trans policy. I’m not an expert—

Bacon: Me neither, on how sports policy should work and so on. I think that’s a good point. And my worry is that pundits focus too much on ideological moderation. And some of my friends are obsessed with race and gender. I think we can discuss a gender penalty, but I’m not sure it applies the way people think—like Gretchen Whitmer against JD Vance: I would say Gretchen has a huge advantage right now because Trump is so unpopular.

And I think that sort of reasoning—if this person is a woman or a minority, they can’t win—is its own problem. That’s what regular voters express to me too. Two women have lost presidential elections, therefore women can’t win? Let’s increase the sample size a little bit first.

Grumbach: I think that’s right. At the same time, qualitatively looking at this—we can’t statistically detect it clearly. I’ll say the research is clear at the congressional level: there is no gender or race penalty anymore. It’s a real triumph of American civil rights era politics. That was not true for such a long time.

And now we see in many state legislatures—like here in California—real racial parity: the same percentage of Latinos in the legislature as in the California population as a whole. Real triumphs of representation. Women lag in all these respects compared to their 50 percent of the population, but have grown hugely in representation since the civil rights era. I will say qualitatively, despite the fact that we see no penalty statistically in congressional or state-level elections, at the presidential level it does seem hard to argue that gender isn’t a more powerful factor than even race.

Bacon: What should I do with that information?

Grumbach: Nothing. Like I said, don’t be a strategist. Vote.

Bacon: That’s hard to do. You’ve told me two things that are hard to do at once. You’ve told me a woman might have a hard time winning, and also that I should ignore that. But you’re saying this election is going to—anyway, sorry.

Grumbach: It’s not that a woman will have a hard time winning. I think it’s just pretty clear there is a greater challenge. And a lot of the congressional findings about women running for office show that women had to be better than the men on average just to win—there’s gender discrimination throughout your rise in politics, to the point where once you get to Congress, women are much more productive legislators than men on average, because of that filter of discrimination.

It’s similar to the joke that came up when DEI was really being talked about in executive orders early in 2025, and people would say: oh, if you see a Black pilot or a woman pilot, you should be worried. But it’s actually the opposite—

Perry Bacon: —that person probably had to do a lot to get that job.

Grumbach: It’s just clear how powerful gender has become. When we think about the economy, the right-wing movement and MAGA economics itself, tariffs—it’s hugely gendered. The message is that the economy is too feminized and gay, and it needs to return to “trad” economics: blue-collar working-class jobs, trad wives, and conservative family structure. I’ll just say gender has emerged as quite important.

And we also see over time, across generations, Gen Z is more racially progressive than any previous generation, as with most social issues—but gender attitudes, because of the attitudes of a subset of young men, have plateaued a bit more. So I’ll just say this is not a slam dunk, and you should vote your conscience. But I do think it’s hard to argue against a gender dynamic occurring right now.

Bacon: Let’s end on a positive note—and the positive note might be that we don’t know. And I think that’s empowering in a certain sense.

Grumbach: That’s exactly right. We hear those phrases: what would you have done in the 1930s? There are all sorts of strategies for fighting authoritarianism. There are strategies at the organizational level in civil society—why did law firms and universities fold to authoritarian pressure, and why are some now not folding?

Businesses and labor unions are caught in this crossfire, with some very progressive unions resisting ICE and others endorsing Markwayne Mullin for DHS secretary. So that’s just the organizational side. Then in politics there’s legal and institutional leadership. And then finally there’s peaceful protest—another round of “No Kings” protests on Saturday. All of these go beyond just voting in primary and general elections.

Bacon: I think you’re saying we’ve made elections too central to fighting authoritarianism. Is that part of what you’re getting at?

Grumbach: And those things have effects on elections too. Quantitatively, the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests—while there was all sorts of hand-wringing from the same moderation brigade about, for example, Kenosha, Wisconsin having more property damage than other places, or in the L.A. ICE protests where people burned a Waymo and things like that—we hear a lot about this potentially turning off the median voter. But we actually know pretty consistently that those protest movements, while sometimes diminished in efficacy by property damage, are incredibly effective at mobilizing voters. So these things all go together.

Politics is a lifelong struggle, and the struggle for democracy is one that has played out over hundreds of years in American politics. We have a new, acute authoritarian crisis that’s distinct from political inequality as a chronic crisis—but it’s very uncertain, and the point is not to go for easy answers, like just tweak left and we’re done.

Bacon: Thank you for joining me. Bye bye.

Grumbach: Thanks Perry.