Transcript: The U.S. and Israel Don’t Have the Same Interests in Iran

What we saw—especially in the wake of whatever Trump feels he accomplished with Venezuela—is this kind of off-the-cuff mission, obviously done with a lot of Israeli coordination and probably a lot of goading from the Israelis to get involved. And it’s been astonishing, because yes, you’ve eliminated a top rank of leadership—not to any particularly important effect. And of course Khamenei was somebody who was 86 years old and on his proverbial way out anyway, and spoke often of being martyred in his speeches. So this is not exactly the greatest success on that front.

And now of course we’re in this moment where there’s a huge strategic muddle. Trump doesn’t know exactly which way to go—his options are not great on either side. He has Gulf partners who have a degree of influence over the White House, which is quite interesting, and what we’re talking about are states that are both incensed that this war happened and, some of them, quite keen that Iran gets completely neutered at this point, because what Iran has done to the Gulf region in its reprisal attacks has been a huge part of the story. We could have predicted it, but we always assumed that because of this possibility the Americans wouldn’t act the way they did. But they have. The Americans did act this way because, for whatever reason, Trump thought it would be a much easier exercise than it’s turned out to be.

And now going into this week there is a real conversation about ground troops being deployed. The direction of travel in terms of what the Trump administration is doing points to deeper engagement, a further slip into the quagmire, and further escalation. And you have an Iranian regime on the other side that it’s not really clear to any of us is acting all that rationally either—that they’re able to break free from this spiral of escalation themselves. They have probably calculated that they can survive this and make it just so costly for the U.S.—and already the costs are spiking and mounting.