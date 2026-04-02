Transcript: Democrats’ Ambitious, Controversial New Tax Proposals

Some of the concern that people have is that it’s easy to do a tax cut—it’s much easier to just say we’re cutting people’s taxes by X rather than saying, Here’s a brand new childcare program that involves all of these moving parts, state cooperation, blah blah blah. Let’s just do the tax cut. But if you were given a ticket for $1.5 trillion in new spending and could use it on one thing—what is the thing that you would want to use it on, if you are focused on doing the best thing for the country, helping the people who need it the most, and also maximizing your political benefit? Thinking about all three of those things together, is the middle-class tax cut actually the best use? That to me is more of an open question.

Bacon: My understanding is a lot of the members feel like Trump’s no-taxes-on-tips was a big electoral factor. I do election coverage and I don’t perceive that to be one of the top five things that shifted the 2024 election. But you’re in this world too—do you perceive that as something that really made a huge difference? I’m open to it. I’m just not sure.

Ramamurti: I think it made a pretty big difference. I guess this is what I would say—it made a really big difference in Nevada ... where you have a lot of tipped workers.

I’ve written about this. Democrats think a lot about unions, with good reason. But they think a lot about the industries that create goods. About 80 percent of people in the United States work in the service sector, and I feel like our agenda for service sector workers is pretty unclear. We want to raise the minimum wage—that helps some subsection of them.

But what’s our message to retail workers and people who work in fast food and people who work at the childcare center? No tax on tips—again, it doesn’t cover all these people, but it was a thing that was memorable. For anybody who made income via tips, it was like: I will benefit from this thing. I feel like Democrats didn’t have a comparable idea that was really about the service sector. I think that this is an attempt to rectify that and to say: No matter how you bring in your income, whether you work on the factory floor or you’re a blackjack dealer or you work at the Gap, this is a benefit for you. You’re going to get a tax cut.

The caution I would have for Democrats is that Republicans have been running on middle-class tax cuts for a long time, and it really hasn’t shown an enormous political upside, in the sense that I think no-tax-on-tips was a memorable proposal in part because Democrats didn’t have a counterproposal that they were pushing for. In 2017 the Trump tax cut included some middle-class tax cuts—it was one of the most unpopular laws ever, and dozens of Republicans who voted for it lost their elections in the next midterm cycle. There were some middle-class tax cuts in this Trump bill in 2025, and everyone’s actively running away from it because it’s so brutally unpopular. So the idea that this is some kind of political silver bullet is unjustified.

We probably don’t have time to get into it here, but for me, people’s concerns about the economy are not really like, My taxes are a little bit too high. It’s more about the structure of the economy and feeling like, My ability to control my own destiny has eroded over the last 30 or 40 years. What I really want is a feeling of more control, more empowerment—in my workplace, in my life—to live where I want and have the kind of lifestyle that I want. A $1,000 tax cut, while meaningful, is not going to solve that.

Bacon: I think that’s right, because a lot of this affordability discourse has ended up being too vague. But you said it well: Can I afford the things I want? is what people are really talking about. Let’s close with state-based taxes.

Katie Porter is running for governor of California. She would exempt people from income taxes on their first $100,000 of income. Keisha Bottoms is running for governor in Georgia, and her proposal is no weekend taxes for teachers. You’re seeing a couple of different things—particularly around jobs Democrats want to signal they like. I assume we’ll have firefighters and policemen soon, but teachers now. Excepting taxes, in Katie Porter’s case. How do you feel about those? These are very different ideas, but what do you think of the trend of state tax cuts?

Ramamurti: I have two problems with it. Number one: At the state level, there are balanced budget requirements. Every time you say, I don’t want to bring in revenue from X, the immediate question should be: OK, what are you giving up for that? Some people say we’re going to balance it with higher taxes on the rich—OK. But if you’re talking about having to cut school funding or nutrition funding in order to offset the effect of this tax cut, you’re going to raise very hard questions about whether it’s worth it. Or even whether the people that your supposedly benefitting are coming out ahead because of the loss of services on the other side of it.

The other thing is: When you start exempting certain categories of people from taxes, we talked about the philosophical question before—I do think that starts to reinforce the idea that taxes are some punitive thing, and that when we exempt our favorite groups from certain forms of taxes, we’re saying we’re letting them escape this horrible punishment. The line between when it’s OK and when it’s not OK is hard to define.

But it opens the door to more of a Republican framing when you start to say, I love teachers and I don’t think they should have to pay taxes no matter what their income is. It starts to reinforce this idea that taxes, rather than being a thing that we all have to pay in order to support the kind of society that we want, are a punitive tool from the government, and we exempt our favorite groups from while forcing everybody else to pay them. It does reinforce this negative idea.

But anyway, the main concern I would have is the first one, which is that at the state level the trade-offs are more severe, because unlike the federal government—where we can go out and borrow at still pretty reasonable rates if we need to—at the state level that becomes much harder. You are often talking about a trade-off between the provision of some services and these tax cuts.

Bacon: To close with—what do we learn from the Biden years? Is this purely inflation bad, don’t have inflation, or is there anything more? Because the job growth, unemployment decreases ... the lowest unemployment for Black people of all time—to me, there were a lot of good things. Inflation [aside], people who had student loans got them forgiven. So is the lesson inflation, or is there anything deeper that you think about? If you go back to government, what would you do differently?

Ramamurti: A lot of it was inflation. If you look at the data on how every incumbent party—whether left-leaning or right-leaning—across the world fared in 2024, all of them saw a decline in their standing. In fact, Democrats in the United States over-performed dramatically compared to the average incumbent party globally. The main lesson to me is: Don’t be the incumbent party during a global inflation crisis. I don’t know how replicable that lesson is. But I don’t want to diminish and I don’t want to seem like I’m passing the buck, because I do think there were a lot of things that we could have done better. I’ve talked about them.

Given the fact that we were facing this inflation issue, part of me wonders whether we should have taken time in 2022, when we were trying to do Build Back Better—if you remember that effort, which was this kind of omnibus effort to do childcare and housing and all these things, which would’ve helped people on affordability—whether we could have done something that was even more targeted at the cost of living at that point, where we had congressional majorities. Especially short-term focus. A lot of the things we were working on would’ve been a longer-term focus.

The other thing I don’t want to diminish is that we have a really inadequate social safety net in the United States, and we built one temporarily during Covid—both with the CARES Act, which passed under Trump, and the American Rescue Plan under Biden. We had all of these supports in place: a pause on student loan payments, a foreclosure and eviction moratorium, the checks, an expanded child tax credit, expanded Medicaid, and probably a dozen other things that I’m not talking about now that basically created, for once, a robust social safety net in the United States. Despite the fact that we were going through a global pandemic, if you look at survey data about how people felt about the economy during that time, they actually felt pretty good, because they weren’t feeling so precarious. All of that withered away over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Bacon: It was emergency spending, so it made sense for it to wind down when the emergency ended—but it took money out of people’s pockets, in practicality.

Ramamurti: Yeah. We restarted student loan payments. The public health emergency ended, so a lot of people lost Medicaid. Obviously the foreclosure and eviction moratorium ended. The child tax credit expired, even though we tried to extend it. So the net effect of all of that was a real withdrawal of the social safety net for a lot of low-income and middle-income people.

So is it that surprising that people responded to that by saying: Whatever good things Biden has done, my material circumstances got worse—I was getting these checks and all these other sources of income and support, and now they’re gone?Unemployment insurance, in retrospect, was a much more challenging political moment than a lot of people appreciated. You had the surge of inflation on the one hand, and then the expiration of all of these pandemic-era social safety net programs on the other hand, and navigating the intersection of those two was really hard—figuring out how we should make sure that the average family was coming out ahead.

For us in the Biden administration, we said: If they are getting good-paying jobs and their wages are going up, that should be enough. And the data showed that we got people back to work, unemployment was really low, wages were going up—especially at the low end of the income spectrum. But the truth is a lot of people aren’t in the labor market, so they weren’t benefiting from all that improvement in wages, and adding a bunch of costs to their balance sheet was frustrating.

The analogy I like to give is: If you got an additional $10,000 in income one year because of higher wages, but then you’re spending $9,500 of that just paying for the same stuff you were paying for before—you’re “ahead,” but who’s going to be happy about that? You’re just like: All this money I made is going to pay for the same stuff. That’s frustrating. I think that manifested itself in a lot of frustration with how the economy was working, understandably. Democrats paid the price for that, in addition to a lot of other stuff that we don’t need to get into here.

But there was real concern and frustration about the economy that made a lot of sense, and that I wish we had been better able to address. Some of it we tried to address, but Congress wouldn’t go along with it. Some of it we came to a little bit too late in the game. But I hope that we learned from that and are more proactive about it next time.

Bacon: Bharat, tell people where they can find you—you’re doing some excellent work. Tell people where they can find your writing ... the content you’re doing.

Ramamurti: Thanks. I have a Substack. It’s called The Bully Pulpit. If folks want, they can subscribe. I tend to write about less news of the day and more big-picture thinking about progressive ideas, both at the federal and state level, and how we can try to accomplish that, along with some political analysis. I’ve been doing a lot of writing about AI recently, so if any of that’s of interest, check it out.

Bacon: You’re doing a really great job combining—you’re a policy expert, you’re really thinking through how we get these things done. I assume that’s an important part of what we’re thinking about here?

Ramamurti: Yes. I have become extremely pragmatic over the years, because these policymaking moments are so rare and our problems are so big, that we need to take maximum advantage of them whenever we get them. A lot of my focus is: When that time comes—hopefully 2028, 2029—where we get complete control of Washington, how do we take maximum advantage?

Bacon: Good to see you. Thanks for joining me.

Ramamurti: Thanks for having me.