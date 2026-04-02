Transcript: Angry Trump Unravels as Polls Worsen and Legal Losses Grow

Brettschneider: Yes. On the one hand, he doesn’t have a sophisticated idea of power. He thinks—me, me, me. It’s a narcissist’s idea of power rather than cooperating and bringing the global community on board. You also saw him domestically refuse to even give us any reasons, much less bring Congress on board. That does weaken him. On the other hand, I would say that as much as I hope that’s going to be the outcome, we’re in a dangerous moment. He is the commander in chief. He does control the military, and that’s both dangerous domestically as he tries to shut down civil liberties.... As much as he talks and rails against endless wars, he might have begun an endless war with no end in sight. And as much as his narcissism brought him into this, it also might keep him in it. And there might not be a way out. The Iranians see his weakness. They might continue it, and to save face—that’s my worry.

Also, we’ve talked about the danger of this self-coup. There’s nowhere where that’s clearer than in the war powers. And courts—despite the War Powers Act, after Nixon, meant to rein in the war powers—have really refused to stop presidents. So this isn’t an instance in which we’re going to see the courts stop him. I don’t think even Congress will stop him, as much as they’ve got an obligation. They certainly should be trying, and they’re failing terribly in their constitutional duty. But that’s what worries me. Both domestically and internationally, he’s making mistakes. He’s showing signs that might lead to his own demise. But he also might win. And as much as we hope that he won’t—this is not any office. It’s an office with enormous power. That’s the danger of the moment.

Sargent: Well, I will tell you one area where he’s not winning: in the court of public opinion, so to speak. We have an absolutely crushing new CNN poll. It finds his approval on the economy at an abysmal 31 percent. Twenty-seven percent said they approve of his handling of inflation, which is the most important issue to most people right now. His overall approval is also in the toilet—it’s at 35 percent—and 65 percent say Trump’s policies have made the economy worse. That’s the highest of his presidency.